Odisha promotes Class 1 to 9 and 11 students in Govt schools

Updated: May 16, 2020 08:57 IST

Odisha government announced on Friday that all students, studying in state government schools in classes 1 to 8 and those in classes 9 and 11 will be promoted.

Government is continuously assessing the situation arising out of the pandemic COVID-19 and is keen to mitigate the anxiety of students, parents and schools, an official notification read.

“Keeping in view the interest and academic welfare of the students, against the background of the prevailing extraordinary circumstances and the lockdown, Government have been pleased to order that all students studying in Odisha State Government schools under School & Mass Education Department, in Classes I to VIII in the academic year 2019-20 stand promoted to the next class,” it said.

“All schools are requested to ensure that this information is disseminated to all concerned students and parents/ guardians by the respective schools,” it said.

Another notification from the state government read, “ln view of the pandemic situation arising out of COVID 19 and subsequent closure of Schools resulting in the postponement of Examination of few subjects of Class lX, now Government after careful consideration have been pleased to order that promotion of Class-IX students to Class- X in all Odia Medium Schools affiliated to Board of Secondary Education, Madrasah and Sanskrit-tols under School and Mass Education Department for the session 2019-20 may be taken at school level in the following manner.

“Marks secured by students in Annual Examination shall be taken into consideration for the papers for which such Examination has already been conducted. For papers for which Examination has not been conducted, marks secured in Half-Yearly Examinations shall be taken into consideration/calculation.”

“Aggregate marks secured thus arrived at shall be considered for promotion. In case a student has not appeared in Half-Yearly Examination on Medical Ground/Any other genuine Ground, average percentage of marks secured in all Unit-test shall be taken and accordingly the marks for Annual Examination shall be calculated for total 100 marks. Other criteria including minimum percentage of attendance in class shall remain the same.”

The third notification read, “...now Government after careful consideration have been pleased to order that promotion of Class XI students to Class XII of all the Higher Secondary Schools affiliated to Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha may be taken at school level in the following manner in respect of the academic year 2019-20 only.”

“The marks obtained in the half-yearly examination/unit-test conducted by Higher Secondary Schools prior to Annual Examination may be taken into consideration as the basis for promotion of Class XI students to Class XII following the existing guidelines.”

“If any student has not appeared in any of these examinations i.e. Halfyearly/Unit-test for some genuine reasons, they may be given chance for re-test. The re-test may be conducted after reopening of Higher Secondary Schools once Government take a decision in this regard.”