Odisha TET 2019 answer key released, here’s how to download

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by providing appropriate representations till October 10, 2019 through official website.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates who had appeared in the Odisha TET 2019 examination can download the answer key from its official website. (Screengrab)
Candidates who had appeared in the Odisha TET 2019 examination can download the answer key from its official website. (Screengrab)
         

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 answer key. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key from its official website, at bseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha TET 2019 exam was conducted on August 5, 2019.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by providing appropriate representations till October 10, 2019 through official website. Objections raised through any other medium like email or offline will not be accepted.

Here’s the direct link to download the Odisha TET 2019 answer key.

How to download the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘OTET-2019(Prov. Scoring Key & Challenge),’ appearing under the latest section on the home page

3.Click on the link provided under the heading that reads, ‘OTET-2019(Prov. Scoring Key & Challenge)’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Answer key will appear on the display screen

7.Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 18:02 IST

Education News