OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.mic.in, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:29 IST

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the OJEE round 2 seat allotment results 2020 for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc courses on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check the 2nd round seat allotment results online at ojee.nic.in.

“2nd Round Seat Allotment for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc has been published,” reads the statement available on the official website.

Click here to check OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020

Candidates will have to key in their application number and password to login and check their result.

“The fee structure for the year 2020-21 shall be as per the decision of the Fee Structure Committee,” reads the information available on the committee’s official website.