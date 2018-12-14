Today in New Delhi, India
ONGC Recruitment 2018: Over 400 vacancies announced, here’s the details

education Updated: Dec 14, 2018 16:10 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ONGC recruitment 2018: Over 400 vacancies announced(File )

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), WOU, Mumbai has notified a recruitment for filling 422 vacancies in multiple posts including assistant technician, technical assistant, junior fire supervisor, vehicle driver, health attendants and few more.

Interested candidates can apply for the positions online at the official website of ONGC. The last date of application is January 1, 2019.

Application fee for general and OBC categories is Rs 370 while for SC/ST category the application is free of cost.

Moreover, the notification reads, “It may be noted that for all the posts candidate has to appear only for single Exam (Computer Based Test), which will be based on one’s essential qualification discipline. Marks scored by a candidate in the CBT in a certain discipline shall be applicable for all the relevant post(s) chosen by candidate while filling up the single online application against this advertisement.”

Click here to check the official notification

ONGC recruitment: Format of exam

Part A- General Mental Ability and Aptitude to test the following: 20% (20 questions carrying 1 mark each)

1. Interpersonal Skills

2. Logical reasoning/Analytical/Comprehension ability

3. Basic Numeracy and Data Interpretation Skills

4. General Awareness

Part B- Subject/Domain Related --- 80 % (80 questions carrying 1 mark each)

Questions will be commensurate with the level of qualification required for the post.

The test paper shall consist of multiple choice questions and shall be of two hours duration. It will be a Computer Based Test. There will be No negative marking. The test paper shall be Bilingual i.e. Hindi & English.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:10 IST

