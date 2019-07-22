ONGC Recruitment 2019: 214 apprentice vacancies announced, check details and how to apply

education

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications to select candidates, to work as apprentice in various trades for a period of 12 months, for ONGC Mumbai. The application process begins on July 23 and closes on August 5. There are tentatively 214 seats for apprentices in different trades.

How to apply

Candidates can apply for a trade through paper based application in prescribed format. They can apply for one trade only. The application along with required attachments should reach via post or courier by 5pm on August 5 to the following address: In-charge SDC, ONGC, Mumbai NBP Green Heights, Plot No. C-69, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051. Candidates must write “Apprentice Application” on the upper right corner of the envelop.

Only residents of all districts of Maharashtra are eligible to apply. Candidates must read the advertisement carefully before applying and ensure that they are eligible for the job.

Selection

Selections of apprentices would done on the basis of marks obtained in the minimum prescribed qualification and merit drawn thereon. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered.

Documents to be enclosed along with application form:

1) 10th pass/matriculation certificate/birth certificate issued by the concerned education board/concerned authority as proof of date of birth. No other document will be accepted for verification of date of birth.

2) Semester-wise/year-wise mark sheets and graduation degree/ITI pass certificate in respective discipline.

3) Conversion certificate/formula issued by University/College (If only CGPA/Grades are mentioned in Mark sheets).

4) SC/ST/OBC/Disability certificates by reserved category candidates in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority. OBC non-creamy layer status should be valid and OBC certificate issued by the Competent Authority should be latest one.

5) Copy of Aadhar Card.

6) Copy of PAN Card

Check ONGC notification for details like eligibility, how to apply (below).

