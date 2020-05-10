Open gyms must for students in Chandigarh schools, says chief secy

education

Updated: May 10, 2020 12:33 IST

Chief secretary RK Tewari said that there should be an open gym for students in all secondary schools under the government of India’s Fit India campaign to keep them fit and healthy. He called upon officials to extend their support for making Fit India, a public campaign as it underlines the importance of staying fit.

Addressing a meeting of senior officials, he said, alongside, all government secondary schools must have sanitary vending machines and incinerators for its proper disposal.

In all newly constructed government high schools and intermediate educational institutions in eight aspirational districts identified by NITI Aayog must have a solar panel for power generation and adequate furniture where students may comfortably sit, he said.

Moreover, the schools must also have computer laboratories, language labs and all the efforts should be made to develop the English speaking skills of the students. Chief secretary said additional classrooms should be constructed in those schools that just have two rooms.

“Minimum there should be three classrooms in every school. Rejuvenation work should be carried out in schools under Kayakalp operation,” he said.

He further added that all teachers and students in government-run primary schools should have aadhar card and all government schools must have toilets and proper drinking water facilities. Kasturba Gandhi balika vidyalaya (KGBV) must have proper amenities for students.

The meeting held on Friday was attended by additional chief secretary basic education, Renuka Kumar, principal secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla, state project director (sarv shiksha abhiyan), Vijay Kiran Anand and others.