OSSTET admit card 2019 released, here’s direct link to download

OSSTET admit card 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card for Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2019.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:04 IST
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card for Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2019.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card for Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2019.(osstet.co.in)
         

OSSTET 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card for Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2019. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ostet.co.in.

How to download OSSTET 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of BSEO,Odisha at osstet.co.in

Click on the link for login

Enter your email address and password

Click to login

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Here is the direct link to download OSSTET 2019 admit card/hall ticket

Hindustantimes

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same. Candidates must take the admit card to the examination venue.

