OTET admit card 2018 released at bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) on Wednesday released the admit card for Odisha Teacher Training Test (OTET) 2018. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in January.

OTET admit card 2018: Here is the direct link to download

Candidates who have applied for the exam successfully can download the admit card from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

OTET admit card 2018: Steps to download

Visit official website of BSEO at bseodisha.ac.in

Click on link for admit card of OTET 2018

Key in your registration number and email id

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 20:04 IST