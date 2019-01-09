OTET admit card 2018 released at bseodisha.ac.in
OTET admit card : The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) on Wednesday released the admit card for Odisha Teacher Training Test (OTET) 2018.education Updated: Jan 09, 2019 21:03 IST
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) on Wednesday released the admit card for Odisha Teacher Training Test (OTET) 2018. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in January.
OTET admit card 2018: Here is the direct link to download
Candidates who have applied for the exam successfully can download the admit card from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.
OTET admit card 2018: Steps to download
Visit official website of BSEO at bseodisha.ac.in
Click on link for admit card of OTET 2018
Key in your registration number and email id
Admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout
Note: Visit the official website of BSEO for latest news and updates.
