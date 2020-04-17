Pakistan-returned students set to return home in Kashmir after long quarantine in Punjab

education

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:20 IST

A bunch of Kashmiri students who returned from Pakistan on March 18 via the Attari-Wagah Border is set to return home after completing a mandatory quarantine period.

“We were supposed to complete a quarantine period of 14-days but due to the national lockdown imposed, we had to stay here for a longer period,” Majida, a Kashmiri student told ANI.

With regards to her experience at the quarantine facility, she said that she had a good experience and added: “We were treated very well here and it was a very nice accommodation. We are thankful to the Punjab Government for providing us with such a nice accommodation and good facilities.”

Asked about whether someone would be there to pick her up or not, she said that the administrations have decided that a bus at the Jammu and Kashmir border would pick them up and take them to their home.

Zaira, another Kashmiri resident who came via the same route also expressed gratitude towards the Punjab government and said, “The Punjab administration was very helpful and accommodating. They provided us with every facility possible and ensure that there was nothing lacking.”

With regards to finally having the chance to go back home, Zaira could not contain her excitement and said that it felt good to “finally go back home”. She added: “I have been waiting to go back home for such a long time.”