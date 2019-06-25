Panjab University grapples with shortage of hostels

With fresh admission process at its peak, it’s going to be a herculean task for the PunjabiUniversity authorities to provide hostel facility to the new entrants as there is an acuteshortage of accommodation facilities on campus.

The institution has 15 hostels — eight for girls and seven for boys — which have the capacity of 6,000 students in total, while the university has a total strength of 15,000 students.

One of the senior professors, pleading anonymity, said that every department is receiving applications for hostel accommodation from every third aspirant. “But the departments are showing their helplessness in providing accommodation to every student,” the professor said.

Moreover, with limitedhostelfacilities, the students are being made to adjust 2-3 students in cubical rooms and 3-4 students in the rooms meant for stay of two.

“We can manage to provide hostel facilities to only one-third of the students. The other aspirants will have to arrange private paying guest accommodations at higher rates, outside the varsity campus,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a head of the department said that it has become difficult for them to denyhostel facilities to students coming for distant places.

“We have been allowed to provide hostelfacilities to four students (two boys and two girls) from each department. But as per admission data, out of a class of 25 students, 15 are seeking hostel facility,” he said.

Ramneek Kaur, a new entrant, said that she has already submitted her application with the department concerned to avail hostel facilities but she has been asked to wait as students ahead of her in merit list will be given preference.

“I want to secure a hostel room before start of the academic session,” she said.

Ajaib Singh, a leader of the Democratic Students’ Union, said that majority of the students want hostel accommodation due to negligible rent.

“The varsity charges only ₹350 per months for the rooms, while the paying guest accommodations cost at least ₹4,000-4,500 per month,” he said.

Dean student’s welfare, Prof Tara Singh said theuniversityhas set norms to provide hostel accommodation to newcomers.

“The varsity has allocated seats to different departments according to their requirement and instructed them to strictly follow the merit list. We are trying to provide hostel to maximum students,” he added.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:18 IST