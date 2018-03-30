Paper leak: CBSE shares exam centre details with cops

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has submitted to the police details of the examination centres sought by its Crime Branch, which is investigating the leaks of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers.

The police had sought details of the examination centres, their superintendents and the contacts of banks where the papers were kept for safekeeping.

Police said the board has furnished the details pertaining to both Delhi and Haryana to them.

On Thursday, the police also “interacted” with the CBSE controller of examinations for over two hours to learn about the entire process.

An official privy to the probe said things like how the paper is set, details of where the question papers are kept and how they are distributed to various examination centres were discussed with the CBSE official.

The Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with the leak. The first case relating to the leak of the Economics paper was lodged on March 27 and the other pertaining to the mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners and five inspectors has been set up to investigate the matter.

The team is being supervised by the joint commissioner of police (crime).