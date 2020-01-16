Pariksha Pe Charcha: Only students will ask questions from PM Modi says HRD official

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:49 IST

Only students will be allowed to ask questions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the third edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ scheduled to be held on January 20, where Prime Minister will share valuable tips with the students who will appear in examinations.

Prime Minister’s interaction programme - Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

R C Meena Joint Secretary (School Education), Human Resource Development Ministry told ANI that “For the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, this year we have planned that only students will ask questions from Prime Minister Modi and also the anchors for this year will be students--two girls and two boys. Earlier we used to hire professional Anchor for this programme.”

The programme not only seeks to reduce the stress of examinations but selected students will also get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions.

The themes given for Pariksha Pe Charcha were ‘Gratitude is Great’, ‘Your future depends on your aspirations’, ‘Examining Exams’, ‘Our duties, your take’ and ‘Balance is Beneficial’.

“We have selected 2000 students from class 9 to 12, from across the country to join the Prime Minister at the Talkatora Stadium. Over three lakh students will participate in essay writing, test and students will be selected on the basis of their scores. Over 15 Crore students will watch Pariksha Pe Charcha programme live in schools and we have made all arrangements for the same,” he added.

Meena further added that even students from CBSE background who are studying abroad will also take part in the live question and answer session with Prime Minister.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique programme organised on such a large scale and Prime Minister himself will be working to reduce the stress level of the students’ ahead of the board examinations.

“A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” HRD official told ANI.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov has launched a ‘short essay’ competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

The entries for the competition were invited online from December 2, 2019, to December 23, 2019.