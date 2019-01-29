Patliputra University directs PG departments of its colleges to send monthly attendance reports

Four colleges of Patna, which are postgraduate ( PG) centres of the Pataliputra University (PPU), will have to send details of monthly attendance of students admitted in different subjects offered by the university. TPS College, BD College, College of Commerce, Arts and Science and AN College are PG centres of the Patrliputra University and will be responsible for providing PPU with the details of students’ monthly attendance.

The announcement was made by pro vice-chancellor GK Choudhary, at the induction meet of PG courses in TPS College, on Monday.

Choudhary said the main challenge PPU faced was the delayed beginning of the PG session for 2018-19. However, all efforts would be made to complete the syllabus before the next examinations.

The review of daily attendance in the courses would help in assessing the pace of academic progress.Since the university was battling faculty shortage for PG departments, the pro V-C directed teachers of undergraduate courses in colleges concerned to lend help in conducting PG classes.

The pro V-C said about 2,000 applications were received for guest faculty positions at PPU, on fixed payment of Rs 25,000 per month. The applications were under screening and appointments would be made by next month, the pro V-C assured. These guest teachers would be placed in all the 25 constituent colleges of Patna and Nalanda, under the PPU’s jurisdiction.

Choudhary said the registration of the new campus site in Mithapur is likely to be held soon. Once the university got possession of the 8.05 acres of land in Mithapur, a detailed project report for construction of a multi-storey building would be submitted to the government.

While the PG session began at TPS College, BD College and College of Commerce, Arts and Science from Monday, the session would begin in AN College from Tuesday, said VK Mangalam, PPU media in-charge.

