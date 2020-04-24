Patna University admission process to start from April 30, details here

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 13:21 IST

Patna University (PU) is set to begin online admission process for the new academic session from April 30.

As per the latest notification issued by PU on Wednesday, the online applications for various undergraduate, postgraduate and self-financing programmes will be invited from April 30. The last date for filling the online admission form is June 20 and the entrance test and interview for the courses will be held in July.

On Thursday, PU dean students’ welfare NK Jha said, “Patna University Common Entrance Test (PUCET) is scheduled in July.We are expecting that the pending board exams and other competitive exams would be over by then. The classes for new academic session will commence on August 24.”

“Depending upon the availability of seats, the university can fill up casual vacancies in September,” he said.

For the first time, the university has exempted entrance exams for regular master courses in science, commerce and humanities. Admission in these courses will be taken on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in their bachelor’s degree.

Earlier, PU had issued a notification to start the online admission process from April 3 which was postponed due to suspension of all the official work owing to lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has also extended the last date of filling admission form till May 23. Previously, the last date for applying was April 25.

CUSB’s controller of examination Rashmi Tripathi, said, “Considering the students’ inability to fill admission forms due to the lockdown, the university has extended the date for filling online admission form. Also, the previous dates for conducting the common entrance test and result declaration has been cancelled. The university will notify the revised schedule for entrance tests and further process at the earliest.”