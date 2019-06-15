Pawan Kumar, Aakriti emerge as Bihar JEE advanced toppers

Pawan Kumar emerged as the topper from Bihar with an All India Rank of 259 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019, results of which were declared on Friday. Aakriti, hailing from Patna, topped the exam in female category in the entire Guhawati Zone with AIR 817.

About 11,000 students qualified from Bihar among 1.61 lakh Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants, who took the JEE Advanced examination conducted on May 27 at various centers across the state this year.

Pawan Kumar, son of Raj Kumar Gupta, a bakery shop owner at Mithapur, who qualified for the admission in the IITs did his schooling from School of Creative Learning, Danapur. He attended a private coaching center to harness his skills in technical subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Filled with excitement Pawan said, “I rose to the call of my conscience. I always felt like I can do it and now my belief turned true. I really want to thank my mentor for guiding and supporting me in course of preparation.”

His father Gupta said, “I am extremely happy to see my son achieving. I never pressurised him to study or choose any course. I saw him studying day and night and today result is in front of us. I pray to god for giving him more success in life.”

Aakriti, topper in female category of Guhawati Zone, aspires to pursue her career in Research. She has done her schooling from Krishna Public School in class 12 and class 10 from Notre Dame Academy.She had got AIR 375 in JEE Mains examination conducted in January this year.

Aakriti

Elated over the feat, Aakriti said she wanted to pursue computer science from IIT, Bombay. “However, my first choice is to become a researcher in my life and contribute something valuable for the humanity. After mains exam, I doubled my hard work and concentrated on cracking the advance exam. My elder brother is currently studying in IIT, Guwahati, and three other cousins are already engineers. I got inspiration and guidance from them,” said Aakriti.

Aakriti’s father, Brajesh Kumar, a senior intelligence officer posted with the directorate of GST intelligence said, “It’s a proud moment. Earlier my daughter was known by name. Now, I am being known by her name.”

The counseling for all qualified candidates will commence from June 19 to July 17 by Joint Seat Allocation Authority.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 09:13 IST