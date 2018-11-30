PhD admissions begin in Lucknow University, apply before December 20

The Lucknow University started PhD admissions on Thursday. Eligible candidates will have to apply online for admission . According to university officials, the candidates can find the link for online admission on the official website of the university. The candidates will have to follow eight steps and submit an admission fee of Rs 2,000 after completing four steps.

The university has set December 20 as the last day for application.

After completing the online admission process , candidates will have to clear written exam scheduled on January 10. The candidates can only apply for PhD only in two subjects. The exams of both subjects will be held simultaneously. The uUniversity will release the results of the admission test on January 18. The personal interview will be held from January 20 to 30.

Though students have welcomed the admissions, they have criticised the university administration for charging RS 2000 as admission fee when other state universities are charging only half of the amount.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 10:24 IST