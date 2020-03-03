e-paper
Home / Education / Plan to bring medical education under ESA, says Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh

Plan to bring medical education under ESA, says Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education & Culture, Govt of Maharashtra.
Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education & Culture, Govt of Maharashtra. (Twitter/@AmitV_Deshmukh)
         

Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday said a policy would be formed to bring medical education under the Essential Services Act.

The Maharashtra minister for medical education was replying to a calling attention motion raised by MLC Jogendra Kawade.

He said the state was also keen to start a cancer unit in JJ Hospital.

