Plan to bring medical education under ESA, says Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh
The Maharashtra minister for medical education was replying to a calling attention motion raised by MLC Jogendra Kawade.education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:27 IST
Mumbai
Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday said a policy would be formed to bring medical education under the Essential Services Act.
He said the state was also keen to start a cancer unit in JJ Hospital.
