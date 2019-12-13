Planning to study in Australia? Tips to keep in mind to secure a seat

education

Australia, also known as the ‘Land of Oz’ has emerged as the top abroad destinations in the world for Indian students, eager to pursue higher studies and different vocational skills. In fact, every fifth Indian student in the crowd planning to study abroad, would have Australia in mind. The country welcomes nearly 70,000 Indian students every year. From the last couple of years, students have started applying to Australian universities even for undergraduate courses. Such a huge inclination towards the destination can be attributed to the Australian government’s excellent academic as well as post-study employment policies for the international students, and of course the welcoming visa policies. Yet, there are a few points that need to be considered before you decide to apply to an Australian university for the 2020 intake:

1. Do thorough research: Before you finalise Australia as your preferred country for higher studies, do a proper homework that includes in-depth research on the subject you are willing to pursue, the university and its eligibility criteria, and most importantly, the overall cost of studying. After all, Australia has one of the most expensive education systems, considering the tuition fee, resultant graduation debt and the living fee.

2. Know the reasons behind the ‘why’: Whatever study programme or course you are opting for, always understand whether it would hold any relevance in the country after the completion. Also, understand the purpose before choosing the course. For instance, if you are selecting International Finance, then you are either choosing it for the sake of decent job opportunities or simply due to your interest in the particular subject. Find your reason.

3. Be open to accepting the change: It can be extremely challenging for some to live abroad, especially during the initial years of relocation, considering factors like a new culture, people etc. To deal with such issues, be open to learning and embracing this change. Even though your beliefs and thought-process do much with others, stay open and optimistic towards adapting to the new culture and making good friends.

4. Get accustomed to the new grades: Well, it’s true that India too has started the grading system in its education system with letters, the letters used in Australian universities signify different meanings. For instance, HD stands for high distinction. So, you would need to adapt to this different grade system.

5. Pay attention to your health: Being an international student in a foreign land, you must ensure to get yourself covered with a proper health package. Get an Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) and understand how the package can help you with any possible expenses during the time of health-related emergencies. Also, research about all the hospitals in your vicinity once you shift to your accommodation in Australia.

6. The minimum wage for students to start with: Since the Australian government allows working for 20 hours a week while pursuing studies, students must be aware that the minimum wage in the country for them would be AU $17.70 per hour. So one can also work as tutors and save up to pay for their short trips across the country and make memories.

So, if you are convinced then it’s time to follow the aforementioned tips and set off for Australia to kickstart your education.

Author Rohit Sethi is Director, ESS Global-Study Abroad Consultant.