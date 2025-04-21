The deadline to apply for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) Phase 2 of its pilot phase, is tomorrow, April 22, 2025. Candidates eyeing for hands-on industry experience and internship opportunities at top companies can apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship scheme 2025 registration ends tomorrow, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

Previously, the deadline was March 31, 2025, which was later extended to April 15, 2025, followed by a further extension to April 22, 2025, providing youth more time to apply.

Below is an overview of the PM Internship scheme, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and the Benefits of the scheme:

Overview of PMIS

The Scheme was launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and announced in the Union Budget 2024. It aims to provide one crore internship opportunities to young people for the next five years.

Applicants will receive a monthly stipend of ₹4,500 from the government and an additional ₹500 from participating companies as part of their CSR initiatives.

Upon enrollment, a one-time grant of ₹6,000 will be provided, along with insurance coverage under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Young Indian of age 21- 24 years will be eligible.

Education: At least Class 10th required.

Graduates from premier institutions (IITs & IIMS) and professional qualifications (CA) are excluded.

Employment Status: should not have any full-time employment.

Income Restriction: Family income must not exceed ₹ 8 lakh annually; families with government employees are ineligible.

How to apply under PMIS?

Applicants must visit the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Go to the home page, and scroll down to see the Registration option.

Fill in the registration details and upload required documents

Submit an online application and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Benefits of the Scheme:

12 months real-life experience in India's top companies.

Monthly assistance of ₹ 4500 by the Government of India and ₹ 500 by Industry

4500 by the Government of India and 500 by Industry One-time Grant of ₹ 6000 for incidentals

6000 for incidentals The government of India provides insurance coverage for every Intern under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

There is no application fee. A resume will be generated based on the candidate's application. Each candidate can apply for a maximum of five opportunities.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PM Internship Scheme.