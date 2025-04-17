IIT Delhi UG students bag over 850 unique job offers, highest in three years

IIT Delhi Placements: Undergraduate (UG) students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have bagged over 850 unique job offers so far in the ongoing placement season. This is the highest number of unique offers in the last three years, which saw 712 offers in 2022, 768 in 2023, and 781 in 2024, the institute said in a statement issued on Thursday. The institute expects the number of offers to rise further in the coming weeks as the placement season is still underway. The institute expects the number of offers to rise further in the coming weeks as the placement season is still underway. (iitd.ac.in)

Top recruiters making double-digit offers this year include names such as American Express, Barclays, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), BlueStone, Deutsche India, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Meesho, Microsoft, Oracle, PayU, Squarepoint Capital, and Texas Instruments.

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also shown keen interest, with companies like Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Petronet LNG, Indian Oil Corporation, and the Centre for Development of Telematics hiring UG students of IIT Delhi.

Over 40 international job offers were also made to UG students by some top organisations in Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

According to an exit survey conducted by the institute, about 30% of the 2024 graduating UG batch opted for diverse career paths outside campus placements — with 7% pursuing entrepreneurship or startups, 6% heading for higher studies, and 17% preparing for competitive exams like civil or engineering services. A similar trend is expected among the 2025 graduating cohort.