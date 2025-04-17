Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Delhi UG students bag over 850 unique job offers, highest in three years

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Apr 17, 2025 07:38 PM IST

IIT Delhi Placements: Placement season sees highest job offers at IIT Delhi in three years, with top recruiters participating.

IIT Delhi Placements: Undergraduate (UG) students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have bagged over 850 unique job offers so far in the ongoing placement season. This is the highest number of unique offers in the last three years, which saw 712 offers in 2022, 768 in 2023, and 781 in 2024, the institute said in a statement issued on Thursday. The institute expects the number of offers to rise further in the coming weeks as the placement season is still underway.

The institute expects the number of offers to rise further in the coming weeks as the placement season is still underway. (iitd.ac.in)
The institute expects the number of offers to rise further in the coming weeks as the placement season is still underway. (iitd.ac.in)

JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key for Session 2 released; here's direct link and how to download

Top recruiters making double-digit offers this year include names such as American Express, Barclays, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), BlueStone, Deutsche India, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Meesho, Microsoft, Oracle, PayU, Squarepoint Capital, and Texas Instruments.

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also shown keen interest, with companies like Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Petronet LNG, Indian Oil Corporation, and the Centre for Development of Telematics hiring UG students of IIT Delhi.

NEET PG 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, link to apply

Over 40 international job offers were also made to UG students by some top organisations in Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

According to an exit survey conducted by the institute, about 30% of the 2024 graduating UG batch opted for diverse career paths outside campus placements — with 7% pursuing entrepreneurship or startups, 6% heading for higher studies, and 17% preparing for competitive exams like civil or engineering services. A similar trend is expected among the 2025 graduating cohort.

KVS Admission 2025 Live: Provisional list for Class 2-12, Balvatika 2 today

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / IIT Delhi UG students bag over 850 unique job offers, highest in three years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On