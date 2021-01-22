PM Modi calls on youth to work for 'New India' through 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the youth to work for "New India" through "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.
"Our nation is entering the 75th year of independence. Innumerable people of Assam had contributed towards freedom. Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth. Now you have to live for New India and Atmanirbhar India," PM Modi said while addressing the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam through video conferencing.
"During COVID-19, the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign has become a part of our vocabulary... The way our government is involved in the development of North East today, the way we are working on connectivity, education and health, there are many new possibilities for you. Take full advantage of these possibilities," he added.
The Prime Minister said that grassroots innovations of students at Tezpur University add impetus to 'vocal for local'.
These innovations are helping in solving local problems and thus, opening new doors towards development, he said.
"The effect of converting waste into energy is massive as well. Remains of crops have been a big challenge for both our farmers and the environment. The work that you are doing on technology related to bio-gas and organic fertilisers can solve a major problem in India," he added.
Lauding Tezpur University, he said that the varsity is running a campaign to conserve North East's biodiversity and rich heritage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Recruitment: Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to fill vacant posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi calls on youth to work for 'New India' through 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Constable, SI Recruitment: Application begins for over 9K posts
- WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NAAC accreditation: Bihar’s tally drops to below 100, deadline for all is 2022
- Bihar continues to fare poorly in the ranking of institutions by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) despite the fact that all institutions have to get accredited by next year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 66th prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details here
- Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the provisional answer key of its 66th combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details
- The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tezpur University Convocation| PM Modi emphasizes on new technology, innovation
- Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University shortly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SNAP 2021 Result declared, here's how to check
- SNAP Result 2021: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 result was declared on Thursday, January 21, 2021, on its official website - snaptest.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HTET Result 2020 declared at haryanatet.in, check details here
- Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday declared the Haryana teachers’ eligibility test 2020 on its official website haryanatet.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC GD Constable, Rifleman final result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in
- Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles result 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in. a total of 1,09,552 candidates have qualified.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recruitment of new JNU V-C delayed, Jagadesh Kumar may continue for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HTET Result 2020: HBSE declares Haryana TET result, here's how to check
- HTET Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEB) on Thursday declared the results of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET 2020) on its official website -haryanatet.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates two new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bihar, Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox