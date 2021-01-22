IND USA
PM Modi calls on youth to work for 'New India' through 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the youth to work for "New India" through "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.
ANI
JAN 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the youth to work for "New India" through "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.

"Our nation is entering the 75th year of independence. Innumerable people of Assam had contributed towards freedom. Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth. Now you have to live for New India and Atmanirbhar India," PM Modi said while addressing the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam through video conferencing.

"During COVID-19, the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign has become a part of our vocabulary... The way our government is involved in the development of North East today, the way we are working on connectivity, education and health, there are many new possibilities for you. Take full advantage of these possibilities," he added.

The Prime Minister said that grassroots innovations of students at Tezpur University add impetus to 'vocal for local'.

These innovations are helping in solving local problems and thus, opening new doors towards development, he said.

"The effect of converting waste into energy is massive as well. Remains of crops have been a big challenge for both our farmers and the environment. The work that you are doing on technology related to bio-gas and organic fertilisers can solve a major problem in India," he added.

Lauding Tezpur University, he said that the varsity is running a campaign to conserve North East's biodiversity and rich heritage.

