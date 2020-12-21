e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India International Science Festival

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India International Science Festival

To promote scientific temper in society, the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati conceptualised the India International Science Festival.

education Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI file)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) on Tuesday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

To promote scientific temper in society, the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati conceptualised the India International Science Festival.

Prime Minister Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the IISF-2020 on December 22 at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, the PMO said. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion, it said.

Launched in 2015, the IISF is a celebration to promote science and technology. The aim is to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives. The goal of IISF-2020 is to help the youth develop 21st century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields.

tags
top news
Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
India records 24,337 new Covid-19 cases, 333 deaths
India records 24,337 new Covid-19 cases, 333 deaths
UGC warns of action if colleges don’t refund full fee of students unable to join courses
UGC warns of action if colleges don’t refund full fee of students unable to join courses
Rules for amended Citizenship law to be framed after Covid crisis ends: Amit Shah
Rules for amended Citizenship law to be framed after Covid crisis ends: Amit Shah
The many conflicts of president Ganguly
The many conflicts of president Ganguly
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In