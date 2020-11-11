e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutions on November 13

PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutions on November 13

He will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on November 13, the fifth Ayurveda Day, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 18:28 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.

He will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on November 13, the fifth Ayurveda Day, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century.

The Ayurveda Day is being observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. This year it falls on November 13, 2020.

The Potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year’s ‘Ayurveda Day’observation, the PMO said in a statement.

It said utilising the immense untapped potential of AYUSH systems of healthcare for providing effective and affordable solutions for India’s public health challenges is a priority of the government.

“Consequently, modernisation of AYUSH education is also a priority area. Multiple steps have been taken for this in the last 3-4 years. Dedication to the nation of ITRA, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance and NIA, Jaipur as an Institution Deemed to be University is a historic step not just in the modernization of Ayurveda Education, but in the evolution of traditional medicine itself,” the statement said.

“This will provide them the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses as per emerging national and international demand and excel in modern research to generate more and more evidences,” it added.

tags
top news
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In