Home / Education / Pokhriyal advises NTA to extend application deadline for UGC NET, CSIR NET and various other exams

Pokhriyal advises NTA to extend application deadline for UGC NET, CSIR NET and various other exams

The minister has tweeted this information because of the current coronavirus scare running deep within the country.  

education Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:16 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday advised the Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA) to reschedule the registration deadline for several upcoming entrance examinations like ICAR Exam, JNUEE, UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD, Management Entrance exams and All India Ayush PG Entrance Test by a month. The decision has been taken to make it convenient for the students to fill the form amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country resulting in lockdown.

The minister informed this through his tweets on the microblogging site twitter.

A lot of aspiring candidates had requested the Minister to postpone the application deadline for various entrance examinations.

The agency will be announcing the fresh dates for the application process soon after reviewing the conditions.

