Poland extends school lockdown until May 24

Poland extends school lockdown until May 24

Apr 24, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
Warsaw
Previously the education system lockdown had been planned to last until April 26. (AFP file)
         

Poland’s government is to extend the closure of schools, and pre-schools by a month, until May 24, Education Minister Dariusz Piatkowski said on Friday.

Piatkowski also told a news conference that he was considering whether it would be possible to allow some educational establishments to offer day care for children, but gave no further details.

Previously the education system lockdown had been planned to last until April 26.

