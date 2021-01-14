Presidency varsity students protest demanding resumption of academic activities
Members of the Presidency University Students' Council have launched a day-long sit-in in front of the varsity's main campus gate in College Street area here, demanding resumption of academic activities, and allowing students, researchers and teachers inside the campus.
The campus has been closed since the lockdown in March last year.
Students' Council leader Debnil Paul said on Thursday that libraries, laboratories and the office would have to be opened soon, and classroom-based teaching resumed in a phased manner for the benefit of students, researchers and teachers.
"If everything else, from film festivals to fairs and offices can start, if buses and trains can ply, what is wrong with the resumption of campus activities as students have been the hardest hit in the past 10 months? This is affecting our career. Not everyone has the wherewithal to avail online classes.
"If our token sit-in for a day fails to yield the result, we will resort to a fierce form of protest in near future," Paul said.
Around 30 students participated in the sit-in outside the main gate on the footpath adjacent to College Street for about 22 hours from 4 pm on Wednesday.
Other demands being raised by the students include continuing with the admission process till the seats are filled, Paul said.
The Left students' body further demanded publication of the entire academic calendar of the semester and the exam schedule.
Meanwhile, Presidency University officials did not want to comment on the agitation by students.
"We have started online mode of academic activities for the past several months. Due to the Covid situation and the advisory from the higher education department, campus activities could not start till date. We will take appropriate steps depending on the situation and the directives of the government in future," a university official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET PG 2021 exam date announced, check details
- According to the schedule, the NEET PG examination will be conducted in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021, at various centres spread across India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panel to select VC of Puducherry Technological varsity formed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021 registration ends on Jan 16, here's how to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE Main 2021 online at jeemain.nic.in. The last date to submit the registration fee is January 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO prelim results 2020 announced at ibps.in, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims recruitment exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in till January 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO prelim results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Presidency varsity students protest demanding resumption of academic activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand schools can collect fees from class 10, 12 students
- Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said "Schools for 10 and 12 were opened in the state from November 2. So the schools can take full fees only after this, only tuition fees will be taken before that period."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNVST Class 9 exam date 2021 revised, check details
- According to the notice, the NVS will conduct the class 9 JNVST examination on February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive transformation in field of education in last four years: UP Deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox