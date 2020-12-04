e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Pro-Chancellor stresses on vocational, skill based education

Pro-Chancellor stresses on vocational, skill based education

There is a need to completely change the teaching and research techniques, Mishra said in his address during the two-day 4th edition of National Higher Education Conclave (NHEC) 2020.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Coimbatore
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Indian educational institutions should go for a transformation as vocational and skill-based education is the need of the hour, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Science Pro-Chancellor and Chief Advisor Dr Vedprakash Mishra said on Friday.

There is a need to completely change the teaching and research techniques, Mishra said in his address during the two-day 4th edition of National Higher Education Conclave (NHEC) 2020.

The conclave was on virtual platform with the theme ‘Transformation and Challenges in Higher EducationNew Normal and Beyond’ organised by CII-Coimbatore.

Ultimately, the purpose of education is enlightening the people and education is not just expected only in terms of revenue but to develop the livelihood of people, develop the weakest of the weak, empower the poor and enlighten every citizen, he said.

Stating that in order to ensure the constitutional guarantees to all, liberty of each and every citizen must be respected, Mishra said that developing the marginalised community through education and all people in society must be given dignity and worth.

He spoke on the real concern of higher education which should focus on access, education to all at affordable cost and right to equity and quality education and the challenges such as infrastructure, appropriate government policies, quality of teaching and research.

Delivering the theme address, NHEC 2020 chairperson and Founder-Trustee, GRG Trust, Dr R Nandini said Indian educational institutions should go for international ranking and a new approach is also needed in higher education.

NHEC 2020 co-chair and chairperson and managing trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions, S Malarvizhi said the major challenge at this time is to cope up with the present situation and placement for the students.

tags
top news
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In