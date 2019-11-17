e-paper
Prof CNR Rao delivers MGK Menon memorial award lecture

Delivering the Prof M G K Menon Memorial Award Lecture under the auspices of NASI-Bengaluru Chapter, Rao cited several examples of Indian science and scientists such as Prof C V Raman, Prof Satish Dhawan and Prof Menon.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Bharat Ratna awardee Prof C N R Rao.
Bharat Ratna awardee Prof C N R Rao.(Mint file)
         

Bharat Ratna awardee Prof C N R Rao has stressed the need for improving the scholarly tradition of science to compete with the science of the future.

Delivering the Prof M G K Menon Memorial Award Lecture under the auspices of NASI-Bengaluru Chapter, Rao cited several examples of Indian science and scientists such as Prof C V Raman, Prof Satish Dhawan and Prof Menon.

Our glorious scholarly tradition of science should be improved day by day to compete with the advancements in science in the future, said Rao after receiving the Prof M G K Menon Memorial award conferred on him by the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) on Friday.

The NASI, the oldest science Academy of the country, said in a statement that all the Fellows of the Academy appreciate the dedication and commitment of two great stalwarts in science, Menon and Rao.

IISc director Anurag Kumar, NASI president G Padmanaban, former ISRO chief and Karnataka Knowledge Commission chairman Dr K Kasturirangan were also present.

Education News