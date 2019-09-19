PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2019: Punjab board intermediate results declared at pseb.ac.in

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:04 IST

Punjab School Education Board declared the result of Class 12th supplementary exam 2019 on its official website at pseb.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the PSEB 12th supplementary exam can check their results online at the official website by logging in using roll number and other login credentials.

Candidates who could not pass the PSEB annul board exams were given a second chance to clear their papers in the supplementary exam that was conducted in the month of June.

This year, the PSEB annual board exam was conducted in the month of March and a total of 3.40 lakh students had appeared in the Class 12 board exams this year out of which 86.41% students passed the exam. Those who couldn’t pass the exam took the PSEB 12th supplementary exam. Now that the results of the same have been declared, candidates can easily check their marks by logging in using their name/ roll number as given in their admit card.

Here’s the direct link to check PSEB 12th supplementary result 2019

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 14:04 IST