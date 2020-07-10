e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PSEB class 12 remaining exams cancelled: Punjab govt

PSEB class 12 remaining exams cancelled: Punjab govt

The board will be declaring the results based on the best performing subjects formula.

education Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PSEB class 12 remaining exams cancelled.
PSEB class 12 remaining exams cancelled.(HT file )
         

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday decided to cancel the pending class 12th examinations.

Punjab school education minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that the state government has decided to cancel all the pending examinations of class XII, open school, and several other categories including reappear and golden chance students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be possible for the state govt to conduct the examination, the minister added.

“#PunjabGovernment cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, @VijayIndrSingla. #PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula stated the Cabinet Minister,” Punjab government tweeted.  

The board will be declaring the results based on the best performing subjects formula. “For example, if any student has appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said while elaborating best performing subjects formula.

Earlier this month, PSEB directed evaluators to speed up the process of checking answer sheets for Class 12 exams. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the evaluation process had been stopped in March and was started again last month.

tags
top news
In a first, Trump will wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
In a first, Trump will wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
With a fortune of $68 bn, Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet
With a fortune of $68 bn, Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In