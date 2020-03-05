PSPCL Recruitment Result 2020 for Various Posts declared at pspcl.in, direct links here

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:42 IST

The Punjab state power corporation limited has announced PSPCL Result 2020 against CRA 293/19 and CRA 294/19 on its official website https://www.pspcl.in/. The results were released for the recruitment examination of account officer, revenue accountant and superintendent (Divisional accounts), junior engineer (Civil and electrical) and electrician grade.

Candidates, who had appeared for the examination and were desperately waiting for their results, can check their score via direct link here

Aspirants should keep their registration number and hall ticket handy while checking the Punjab state power corporation limited Result.

The examinations were held from December 18, 2019 to January 4, 2020. The exams were conducted in two shifts.

How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on recruitment

Step 3: Select the recruitment post you had applied for

Step 4: A PDF will open

Step 5: Check your name on the list

Step 6: Download the result

The exam officials have also published category wise results.

Result for various posts against CRA 293/19

Accounts Officer (AO) – CML

Revenue Accountant (RA) – CML

Superintendent Divisional Accounts (SDA) – CML

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – CML

Result for various posts against CRA 294/19

Junior Engineer / Electrical – CML

Junior Engineer / Civil – CML

Electrician Grade – II – CML