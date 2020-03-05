PSPCL Recruitment Result 2020 for Various Posts declared at pspcl.in, direct links here
The Punjab state power corporation limited has announced PSPCL Result 2020 against CRA 293/19 and CRA 294/19 on its official website https://www.pspcl.in/education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:42 IST
The Punjab state power corporation limited has announced PSPCL Result 2020 against CRA 293/19 and CRA 294/19 on its official website https://www.pspcl.in/. The results were released for the recruitment examination of account officer, revenue accountant and superintendent (Divisional accounts), junior engineer (Civil and electrical) and electrician grade.
Candidates, who had appeared for the examination and were desperately waiting for their results, can check their score via direct link here
Aspirants should keep their registration number and hall ticket handy while checking the Punjab state power corporation limited Result.
The examinations were held from December 18, 2019 to January 4, 2020. The exams were conducted in two shifts.
How to check score
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on recruitment
Step 3: Select the recruitment post you had applied for
Step 4: A PDF will open
Step 5: Check your name on the list
Step 6: Download the result
The exam officials have also published category wise results.
Result for various posts against CRA 293/19
Superintendent Divisional Accounts (SDA) – CML
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – CML
Result for various posts against CRA 294/19
Junior Engineer / Electrical – CML