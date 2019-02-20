Pulwama Attack: Exams of Class 8, 9 postponed in Jammu, curfew relaxed

Examinations for students of Class 8 and 9 in Jammu, scheduled to be held on February 20, have been postponed.

“As per instructions of Divisional Commissioner, exams of 8th and 9th classes scheduled for tomorrow are postponed,” Director, School Education, Jammu said.

“In all other districts, these exams shall be held as per schedule,” the Director added.

Authorities relaxed curfew in a phased manner in Jammu, where it was imposed on Friday following widespread anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence over the Pulwama terror attack.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 09:06 IST