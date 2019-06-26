Punjab CM releases Rs 118.42 crore for SC student scholarship funds

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the Finance Department to release Rs 118.42 crore to clear the backlog of pending scholarship funds for Scheduled Caste students studying in 634 colleges.

The backlog pertains to the fiscal 2015-16 and 2016-17, said an official spokesperson after the Chief Minister announced his decision following his meeting with Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, along with MLA Jalandhar West Sushil Kumar Rinku.

Giving the break-up, the spokesperson said of Rs 118.42 crore, Rs 67.42 crore would be released for the students studying in 312 colleges, including degree colleges, technical and medical education institutes.

The remaining Rs 51 crore would go to students of 322 colleges in the same streams, as well as students of School Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) institutes.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to ensure the welfare of the Scheduled Caste students, the Chief Minister directed the Finance Department to accord top priority to release of regular funds for the scholarship beneficiaries so as to enable them to complete their education in different streams seamlessly.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 15:42 IST