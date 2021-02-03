Punjab school closed after 14 students, 3 teachers test positive for virus
A government school in Punjab’s Nawanshahr was closed after 14 students and three teachers there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday.
Samples of more teachers and students, including those from the primary section, are being collected by the Health Department, the officials said.
According to them, over 350 students study at Government High School in Saloh.
Health official Maninder Singh said samples of 60 students were taken on Monday, of which 14 tested positive for the virus.
District Education Officer (DEO) Jagjit Singh said the school has been closed and students will be provided online education by teachers.
The schools in the state were reopened in January, nine months after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the coronavirus pandemic.
