QS Rankings 2020 for subjects released, IITs continue to shine

The Indian Institutes of Technology in Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur, Roorkee, the Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore), Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are among the few institutions in the country to feature among the top hundred in the latest global subject-wise QS rankings.

Quacquarelli Symonds, which is one of the world’s leading academic ranking agencies, released lists on Wednesday ranking varsities on 50-odd different subjects ranging from art and design to engineering disciplines.
While universities from the United States of America and United kingdom have topped most of the lists, IITs have once again managed to make it through to maximum subject lists.

IIT Bombay has topped the list in the Engineering and Technology subjects with the 44th rank, followed by IIT Delhi (47), IIT Kharagpur (86) and IIT Madras (88). Similarly, in Natural Science subjects as well, IIT Bombay is the top Indian institute in the list at the 108th rank, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on the 111th rank, IIT Maras (195), IIT Delhi (207), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (232) and University of Delhi on 251st rank.

DU has surprisingly done better than most other universities in the country in social sciences and management subjects by bagging the 160th rank, followed by IIT Delhi (183) , IIT Bombay (203), JNU (284), Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (289), among others.

Surprisingly, other than IIT Bombay, not a single institute/university from Maharashtra has made it to the top 500 institutes in any subject this year.

