Railway Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 400 vacancies of apprentices begins at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:22 IST

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has invited online applications for the recruitment of apprentices on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before February 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 400 vacancies of apprentices. Out of which, 100 vacancies are for Fitter, 100 for welder, 40 for mechanist, 20 for painter, 40 for carpenter, 10 for mechanic, 56 for electrician, 14 for electronic mechanic, and 20 for AC and Ref. mechanic.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 via online mode only. On the other hand, applicants from the reserved category along with the women candidates are exempted from the payment of any fee.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 15 to 24 years old. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC applicants.

Educational qualification:

Candidates Passed Class 10th (High School) Exam with 50% Marks and ITI NCVT Certificate in Related Trade are eligible to apply for the vacancies of apprentices.

