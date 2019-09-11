RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019 to be declared today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

education

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:56 IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will on Wednesday, September 11 declare the RBSE secondary (Class 10) supplementary examination result 2019. Students who have appeared in the Class 10 supplementary examination can check their Rajasthan board secondary supplementary results at around 4 pm on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajsthan Board Class 10 annual examination results were declared on June 3 this year. The pass percentage in the annual examination this year was 79.85%. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 80.35 comapared to 79.45% of boys. The number of students who appeared in the Rajasthan board Class 10 annual examination in 2019 was 10,88,241. The Rajasthan board does not declare the merit list.

RBSE has recently declared the Class 12 or senior secondary supplementary examination result. The supplementary exams are held for students who fail in one or more subject in the annual exams.

How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th supplementary result 2019:

1) Visit the official website for Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 2) Click on the link for RBSE secondary supplementary result 3) Enter roll number and submit 4) Result will be displayed on the screen 5) Download and take a print out of the RBSE Class 10 supplementary result.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 12:54 IST