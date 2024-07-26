Rajasthan Board RBSE supplementary exam schedule for Class 10, 12 released, check timetable and other details

The Rajasthan Board of School Education, RBSE, has released the schedule for the supplementary examination for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates who will be appearing in the supplementary examination can check the exam schedule on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 schedule released, Check via direct link. (HT file image)

Also read: TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024: DGETN HSC +2 supply results out, direct link here

As per the schedule, the supplementary examination will be held for three days - August 12, August 13 and August 14. The examination will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

It may be mentioned here that the regular Class 10 board or Madhyamik CWSN examination was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. A total of 10,62,342 students appeared in the RBSE 10th final exam across the state. The results were declared on May 29, 2024. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.03%.

Also read: TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024 declared, here's how to check

Likewise, the Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024, and the Class 12 CWSN examination was held from March 1 to April 4, 2024. 96.88 % students had passed in the Arts stream, 97.73% in Science and 98.95% in Commerce.

Also read: TS EAMCET 2024 phase 2 registration begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, here's how to apply

Meanwhile, following are the steps to check the schedule on the website:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘SUPPL. Exam-Time-Table-2024’ available.

A PDF document containing the important dates and subjects will be displayed on the screen.

Check the schedule for Class 10 and 12.

Download the time-table and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official website for more details.