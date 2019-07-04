Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Pre DElEd results declared. Here’s how to check

Results of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) 2019 exam is declared. Candidates can check their results online at bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 04, 2019 08:26 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Hindustan Times)

The Rajasthan BSTC exam was conducted on May 26 for taking admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed).

Qualified candidates will be shortlisted for counselling process.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at bstc2019.org

On the left panel, click on BSTC 2019 result link

Key in your roll number and security pin and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 08:26 IST

