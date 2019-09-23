Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Second Counselling Results released at bstc2019.org, here’s how to check

education

Sep 23, 2019

The second college allotment list for Pre D.EI.Ed exam 2019 has been released. Candidates can check their allotment status and print their allotment letter from the official website at bstc2019.org.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the second round of counselling will have to report to their allotted centres with original documents for verification on or before September 26, 2019. Last date to deposit fee is September 25, 2019.

Around seven lakh fifty thousand students had registered for the examination out of which six lakhs nighty four thousands appeared. The number of available seats is 24,120.

The Rajasthan BSTC examination was held on May 26, 2019, and the result of the examination was released on July 3, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the allotment status for Pre D.EI.Ed exam 2019.

How to check allotment status:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Print Allotment Letter / Check Allot Status For Second Round,’ appearing on the homepage

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Your allotment letter will appear on the display screen

5.Download the allotment letter and take its print out for any future reference

Documents required:

1. BSTC marks sheet

2. Residence proof

3.Date of Birth certificates

4. Reservation certificates, if any

5. Passport-size photograph

6. Education qualification as mentioned in the application form

7. Photo identity card (Adhaar card, Pan card, Voter ID, etc)

Sep 23, 2019