Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. 2020: Result page not working, wait till Oct 10, says notice

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020: However, candidates are not able to check their results as the server is down and the result page is not working. A notification has been issued in this regard.

education Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020.
Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020.(HT file )
         

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020: The result for Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020 was been declared on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. However, candidates are not able to check their results as the server is down and the result page is not working. A notification in this regard has been issued.

The notification further says that candidates should wait till October 10 for their results.

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination was conducted on August 31, 2020. The examination was held in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm, in online mode across the state. Candidates who will qualify the examination are advised to register for counselling before October 15, 2020.

The online application for the Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination began on June 15, 2020, and was concluded on July 31, 2020.

The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses examination is held for the recruitment of teachers in the state.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020 after the result page starts working:

Visit the official website at predeled.org

On the homepage, click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

