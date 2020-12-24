e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Rajasthan GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here’s how to check

Rajasthan GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here’s how to check

Rajasthan GDS results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at appost.in.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan GDS results 2020.
Rajasthan GDS results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Rajasthan GDS results 2020: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Rajasthan Circle on its official website. This year, a total of 3237 candidates have qualified the exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at appost.in.

How to check Rajasthan GDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at appost.in

On the homepage, under the “Results Released” section, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan (3262 Posts)”

The Rajasthan GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the results for future use.

tags
top news
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In