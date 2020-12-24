Rajasthan GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:03 IST

Rajasthan GDS results 2020: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Rajasthan Circle on its official website. This year, a total of 3237 candidates have qualified the exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at appost.in.

How to check Rajasthan GDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at appost.in

On the homepage, under the “Results Released” section, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan (3262 Posts)”

The Rajasthan GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the results for future use.