Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020: 2500 vacancies on offer, 8th pass can apply
Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020: Application process for 2500 home guards will open on April 7. Full details here.education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:44 IST
Rajasthan government, home- guard department has invited the applications for recruitment of home-guard. There are a total of 2500 vacancies.Class 8th pass students can apply for the posts.
The online application process will begin from April 7 and end on May 6, 2020.Candidates will be able to apply online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Applicant should be between 18 and 35 years of age.
Candidates will be shortlisted for physical efficiency test (PET) followed by physical standard test and medical examination.
Physical Standard:
Important Dates:
Online application process begins- April 7
Application process ends- May 6
Physical Eligibility:
Male: Height: 168 Cms
Chest: 81 Cms and 86 Cms
Female: Height: 152 Cms
Weight: 47.5 Kgs