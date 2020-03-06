Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020: 2500 vacancies on offer, 8th pass can apply

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:44 IST

Rajasthan government, home- guard department has invited the applications for recruitment of home-guard. There are a total of 2500 vacancies.Class 8th pass students can apply for the posts.

The online application process will begin from April 7 and end on May 6, 2020.Candidates will be able to apply online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Applicant should be between 18 and 35 years of age.

Candidates will be shortlisted for physical efficiency test (PET) followed by physical standard test and medical examination.

Physical Standard:

Important Dates:



Online application process begins- April 7

Application process ends- May 6

Physical Eligibility:

Male: Height: 168 Cms

Chest: 81 Cms and 86 Cms

Female: Height: 152 Cms

Weight: 47.5 Kgs