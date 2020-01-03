e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Education / Rajasthan police constable recruitment: Application process for 5000 posts ends tomorrow

Rajasthan police constable recruitment: Application process for 5000 posts ends tomorrow

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment: Online application process for 5000 vacancies will close tomorrow, January 4. Here’s how to create SSO ID to apply online. Here’s how to apply.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:43 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Rajasthan police constable recruitment
Rajasthan police constable recruitment(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The online application process for Rajasthan police constable recruitment against 5000 vacancies will close tomorrow, January 4. Candidates can apply online at recruitment 2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application fee for General/ OBC category candidate is Rs 400 while for SC/ ST category candidate, the fee is Rs 350.

Selection process: Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST). The written exam will be objective in nature carrying 150 questions.

How to apply:

Candidates have to create a SSO ID before they begin to apply. SSO ID can be created at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Follow these steps to apply online:

Candidates will have to apply at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

First of all, they will have to login using their SSO ID. Candidates who do not have SSO ID can register at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the required details and upload your image and signature

Deposit the fee and proceed

You will get an acknowledgement on your registered email ID and mobile number.

Click here for official notification: 

 

tags
top news
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani’s death: Report
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani’s death: Report
‘Won’t move back an inch, even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch, even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News