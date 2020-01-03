Rajasthan police constable recruitment: Application process for 5000 posts ends tomorrow

education

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:43 IST

The online application process for Rajasthan police constable recruitment against 5000 vacancies will close tomorrow, January 4. Candidates can apply online at recruitment 2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application fee for General/ OBC category candidate is Rs 400 while for SC/ ST category candidate, the fee is Rs 350.

Selection process: Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST). The written exam will be objective in nature carrying 150 questions.

How to apply:

Candidates have to create a SSO ID before they begin to apply. SSO ID can be created at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Follow these steps to apply online:

Candidates will have to apply at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

First of all, they will have to login using their SSO ID. Candidates who do not have SSO ID can register at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the required details and upload your image and signature

Deposit the fee and proceed

You will get an acknowledgement on your registered email ID and mobile number.

