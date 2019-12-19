Rajasthan police constable recruitment for 5000 posts begins today, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:46 IST

The online application process for Rajasthan police constable recruitment against 5000 vacancies will begin today. Candidates will be able to apply online at recruitment 2.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 4, 2020.

According to the notification released on December 4, the application process is supposed to begin after 15 days from the date of notification i.e., December 19, 2019.

The application fee for General/ OBC category is Rs 400 while for SC/ ST category, the fee is Rs 350.

Selection process: Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST). The written exam will be objective in nature carrying 150 questions.

How to apply:

Candidates will have to create a SSO ID before they begin to apply. SSO ID can be created at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Follow these steps to apply online:

Candidates will have to apply at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

They will have to login using their SSO ID

Those who do not have SSO ID can register at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the required details and upload your image and signature

Deposit the fee and proceed

You will get an acknowledgement on your registered email ID and mobile number.

Click here for official notification: