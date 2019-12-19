e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Education / Rajasthan police constable recruitment for 5000 posts begins today, here’s how to apply

Rajasthan police constable recruitment for 5000 posts begins today, here’s how to apply

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment: Online application for 5000 vacancies begins today. Here’s how to create SSO ID to apply online.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:46 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative image
Representative image(HT file)
         

The online application process for Rajasthan police constable recruitment against 5000 vacancies will begin today. Candidates will be able to apply online at recruitment 2.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 4, 2020.

According to the notification released on December 4, the application process is supposed to begin after 15 days from the date of notification i.e., December 19, 2019.

The application fee for General/ OBC category is Rs 400 while for SC/ ST category, the fee is Rs 350.

Selection process: Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST). The written exam will be objective in nature carrying 150 questions.

How to apply:

Candidates will have to create a SSO ID before they begin to apply. SSO ID can be created at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Follow these steps to apply online:

Candidates will have to apply at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

They will have to login using their SSO ID

Those who do not have SSO ID can register at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the required details and upload your image and signature

Deposit the fee and proceed

You will get an acknowledgement on your registered email ID and mobile number.

Click here for official notification: 

 

tags
top news
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020 Livecitizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News