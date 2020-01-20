e-paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan PTET 2020 registration process to begin today at ptetdcb2020.com

Rajasthan PTET 2020 registration process to begin today at ptetdcb2020.com

According to the official notification, the entrance examination for PTET-2020/ BA-BEd/BSc-BEd 2020 will be held on May 10, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:23 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan PTET 2020. (Screengrab)
Rajasthan PTET 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner will begin the registration process of the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination from today, January 20, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates regarding the application process. The last date for the registration is March 2, 2020. The online application correction window will be open on 10th March 2020.

To apply for the PTET 2020 exam, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the available link for the PTET 2020 registration

3.A new registration page will appear on the display screen

4.Fill in all the requisite information and register yourself

5.After registration, you will get the log in credentials

6.Go to the login webpage and key in your credentials and log in

7.Fill in all the required information and upload all necessary documents

8.Pay the application fee and submit.

Education News