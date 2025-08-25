Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Rajasthan RSSB VDO 2025 exam date postponed, check new exam date here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 08:18 pm IST

Rajasthan RSSB VDO 2025 exam date has been postponed. The new exam date can be checked here. 

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has postponed Rajasthan RSSB VDO 2025 exam date. Candidates who want to appear for Village Development Officer exam can check the official notice on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination which was scheduled on August 31 has been postponed. The VDO exam will now be held on November 2, 2025. The exam duration is for 3 hours. A total of 160 questions will be asked and maximum marks is 200.

The question paper will comprise of questions from 7 subjects. The list is below.

1) Language Knowledge (General Hindi, English) (2) Mathematics (3) General Knowledge (4) Geography and Natural Resources (5) Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan (6) History and Culture of Rajasthan (7) Basic Computer.

Each question will have five options marked as A, B, C, D, E. Candidates will have to darken only one circle (bubble) indicating the correct answer on the Answer Sheet using blue ball point pen. It is mandatory to fill only one of the options for each question.

All the appearing candidates should keep the carbon copy of the OMR sheet safely in their custody til completion of the final result declaration process and produce before the Board whenever asked for.

This recruitment drive will fill 850 Village Development Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RSSB.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
