Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
Rajasthan schools for class 6, 8 to reopen next week

Along with this, colleges for the first year and second-year students, multiplex, theatre, cinema halls, and swimming pools will also open, and 200 people will be allowed in social functions instead of 100.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:06 AM IST

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 to 8 from next Monday with compliance of coronavirus-related guidelines.

Along with this, colleges for first year and second year students, multiplex, theatre, cinema halls and swimming pools will also open, and 200 people will be allowed in social functions instead of 100.

The decisions were taken in by chief minister in a meeting on Sunday evening.

Fifty per cent of the strength will be allowed in school and colleges on a day. Similarly, cinema halls will be able to function with 50 per cent capacity.

The schools for students from 9 to 12 and colleges for final year students have already opened, according to a release.

