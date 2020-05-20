Rajiv Gandhi University selected for NCSSR scheme by Union Sports Ministry

education

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:26 IST

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has selected Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, to establish a centre of excellence on Sports Science Education and Research under the National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) scheme, officials said.

The centre would conduct MSc and PhD programmes in sports sciences and conduct collaborative research in the area of sports sciences which would lead to enhancement of performance of Indian sportspersons in international competitions.

A letter from the ministry to RGU vice-chancellor on Monday informed that the total estimated cost for three years is Rs 3.50 crore per PG programme to cover the expenditure and after three years, the grantee institution has to be self-reliant to continue the scheme.

“The university needs to carry out gap analysis in infrastructure and human resources with timelines and fund requirements to bridge the gaps. On submission of the proposal, the department of Sports would give necessary financial approval,” the letter said.

It added that the grantee university would be required to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sports Authority of India (SAI) and NCSSR to support high performance sportsmen preparing for national and international competitions and other SAI schemes and should work more closely with national and state sports organizations.

“Data and records of the sportspersons should be managed by the centre and should be shared with the counterparts,” the letter said, adding all the identified universities should make a consortium and work jointly for research, curriculum development and scientific support service to be provided to sportspersons.

The centre would conduct certificate courses (six months) in sports anthropometry, sports biochemistry, sports biomechanics and performance analysis, sports nutrition, sports physiology, sports psychology, sports training methods/fitness management and sports physiotherapy with a minimum of 10 students per discipline.

It would also conduct masters (PG) programme (two years) in all the disciplines with 10 students each.

Moreover, the centre would also conduct PhD programme for four students in sports nutrition.