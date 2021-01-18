Ramesh Pokhriyal to interact with Kendriya Vidyalaya students virtually
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will virtually interact with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on Monday to motivate and encourage them to focus on their academics despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the school education.
The Union Education Minister had earlier tweeted that he will be interacting with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on January 18, virtually.
A senior official of the Education Ministry told ANI, on condition of anonymity, "Education Minister is likely to give tips about the changes in post-COVID pandemic school education. He will also encourage Kendriya Vidyalaya students to learn through Diksha App that is very much informative for the students."
"During interaction with students Education Minister Pokhriyal will educate students on how to utilise technology in their education to make brighter careers. Earlier, mobile phones and television were the sources of entertainment but COVID -19 pandemic has given an opportunity to use them as a powerful skill for an education platform," the Ministry official added.
Earlier on various occasions, Union Education Minister interacted with students, teachers, professors, and parents, taking their opinions about how the education sector can go forward with minimum impact on students, post COVID-19 pandemic.
